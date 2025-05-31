GT vs MI: Sai Sudharsan Scripts IPL History, Surpasses Shubman Gill For THIS Massive Record

Sai Sudharsan scripted Indian Premier League (IPL) history after his impressive knock during the Eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Sudharsan, who opened the innings for GT in a big run chase, scored 80 off 49 with the help of 10 boundaries and one six before getting out to Richard Gleeson.

During his impressive knock against Mumbai Indians on Friday, May 30, the 23-year-old Sudharsan became the youngest-ever batter to score 700 runs in an IPL season. He broke his GT teammate and opening partner, Shubman Gill’s record (23 years and 257 days).

Youngest Batter To Score 700 Plus Runs In An IPL Season

23 years 227 days - Sai Sudharsan

23 years 257 days - Shubman Gill

Meanwhile, Sudharsan became the only ninth batter in IPL history to rake up 700 runs in an IPL season. The left-hander finished his IPL 2025 campaign with 759 runs with an impressive average of 54.21 and strike rate of 156.17 runs in 15 matches with five half-centuries and a century.

Sudharsan also became the fifth batter in IPL history to score a minimum of 750 runs in a season, joining the likes of Kohli (973), Gill (890), Jos Buttler (863) and David Warner (848).

Sai Sudharsan Eyes Improvement Despite Stellar IPL 2025 Season

Despite having a stellar IPL 2025 with the bat, Sai Sudharsan wants to work on several aspects of his batting in order to be part of the Indian T20I squad for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at home.

"I mean, playing for the country is obviously a dream for everybody, so I would love to do that," Sudharsan said after the IPL 2025 Eliminator game.

"But I'm not thinking on those lines because if you see about the season, I have a lot of things to improve as a T20 batter. There are so many facets of the game, or so many sectors, that I should improve when I play T20 again. So I'm focusing more on that. Of course, when I get an opportunity, I will give my best for the country," he added.

Sudharsan's 80 off 49 on Friday, went in vain as Gujarat Titans lost to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator and were knocked out of the tournament.

Sai said that the loss in Eliminator left the team with a feeling of dissatisfaction within the camp.

"It's good to see that I had a good season or I was consistent enough for my team, but I think when the job is not finished, you don't get the ultimate satisfaction when you get back home. So, definitely, there's a lot of disappointment in the environment because the way we played the first 12 or 13 games, which was fantastic to see as a group or as a team from outside," the Gujarat Titans opener said.

"Even when, in hindsight, when you look at a season like this, I think our team was so good they did a lot of jobs really well. So finishing a tournament like this, definitely it doesn't give that complete satisfaction. But, yeah, appreciating the performances and of course learning from it is the is the thing forward," he added.