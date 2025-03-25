GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News For GT vs PBKS, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Match 730 PM 25th March

The highly anticipated clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on March 25, 2025. Both teams are looking to start their season on a winning note after underwhelming performances in the previous edition. This matchup promises intense cricketing action with power-packed players on both sides.

GT vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 4

GT Won: 2

PBKS Won: 2

Last Match: GT defeated PBKS by 6 wickets in IPL 2024.

With a well-balanced squad, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will be keen on using their home advantage, while Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, aim to establish dominance early in the season.

GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI:

Batting First: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna.

Bowling First: Mohammed Siraj replaces Anuj Rawat.

Impact Players: Anuj Rawat/Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted XI:

Batting First: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Bowling First: Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Nehal Wadhera.

Impact Players: Nehal Wadhera/Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Kuldeep Sen.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks

Wicketkeepers:

Jos Buttler (GT)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Batters:

Shubman Gill (GT) (C)

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (VC)

All-rounders:

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS)

Marcus Stoinis (PBKS)

Marco Jansen (PBKS)

Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS)

Bowlers:

Rashid Khan (GT)

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Mohammed Siraj (GT)

Backup Options: Kagiso Rabada (GT), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shashank Singh (PBKS).

Key Players to Watch Out For

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Shubman Gill: The captain has been in sublime form and will be key in providing a solid start.

Jos Buttler: The explosive opener can single-handedly change the game.

Rashid Khan: A match-winner with both bat and ball, Rashid’s contribution will be crucial.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer’s experience will be valuable in the death overs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Glenn Maxwell: A power-hitter and handy off-spinner, Maxwell can turn the game in PBKS’ favor.

Shreyas Iyer: The captain will play a pivotal role in stabilizing the innings.

Arshdeep Singh: The young Indian pacer is a wicket-taking asset for PBKS.

Marcus Stoinis: A seasoned T20 player, Stoinis adds depth with his all-round abilities.

GT vs PBKS Match Details & Live Streaming

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025

Date: March 25, 2025

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar