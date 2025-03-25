GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings 5th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and fans are eagerly awaiting Match 5 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. Both teams will be looking to make a strong statement early in the tournament. With Shubman Gill leading GT and Shreyas Iyer captaining PBKS, this faceoff promises to be an exciting clash.

Where to Watch GT vs PBKS Live in India?

Cricket lovers in India can watch the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match live on Star Sports Network. The official broadcaster will provide live coverage across multiple channels in different languages, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for all fans.

What Time Will GT vs PBKS Match Start?

Toss Time: 07:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 07:30 PM IST

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled. Fans can tune in early to catch all the pre-match build-up and expert analysis.

Where to Watch GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Online in India?

For those who prefer watching the match online, JioCinema and Hotstar will stream the game live. Fans can access the platforms via their smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs for a seamless viewing experience.

How to Watch GT vs PBKS Live in the US?

Cricket fans in the United States can enjoy the live action on Willow TV. The match will begin at 10:00 AM EST, making it a perfect morning fixture for IPL followers in North America.

How to Watch GT vs PBKS Live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the match live. The game is set to start at 2:00 PM UK time, ensuring an exciting afternoon of IPL cricket.

What Are the Key Players to Watch Out For?

With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer leading their respective teams, all eyes will be on their performances.

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada will be crucial for GT’s success.

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Yuzvendra Chahal will play key roles for PBKS.