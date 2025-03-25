Gujarat Titans made a dream debut in the IPL, winning their maiden title in 2022 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Since then, they have established themselves as a formidable side in the tournament. On the other hand, despite being one of the original IPL teams, Punjab Kings are yet to lift the trophy, often struggling with consistency. However, with a fresh leadership change in Shreyas Iyer, PBKS will be eager to turn their fortunes around in IPL 2025.

GT vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Since Gujarat Titans’ debut in 2022, they have faced Punjab Kings five times in the IPL. GT holds a slight edge with three victories, while PBKS has won twice. These encounters have often been nail-biting, with results frequently decided in the final moments.

GT vs PBKS Match Results Over the Years

April 8, 2022 – GT won by 6 wickets

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings met for the first time in IPL 2022, where PBKS set a target of 190 runs. GT chased it down in dramatic fashion, thanks to a match-winning blitz by Rahul Tewatia, securing the win in the final over.

May 3, 2022 – PBKS won by 8 wickets

Kagiso Rabada’s brilliant spell restricted Gujarat Titans to just 143/8. Punjab Kings then chased down the target comfortably in 16 overs, leveling their head-to-head record.

April 13, 2023 – GT won by 6 wickets

A well-paced knock from Shubman Gill anchored GT’s successful run chase, as they once again overcame PBKS in a close contest.

April 4, 2024 – PBKS won by 3 wickets

In a last-over thriller, Punjab Kings successfully chased a daunting target of 200 runs, winning with just one ball to spare in GT’s home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

April 21, 2024 – GT won by 3 wickets

Another intense finish saw GT emerge victorious in a high-pressure final over, thanks to Rahul Tewatia’s quickfire knock, sealing a thrilling 3-wicket win.

Upcoming Fixture: GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025

The next encounter between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings is set to take place on March 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Both teams will be eager to add another victory to their record, making this an exciting contest for IPL fans.