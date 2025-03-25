GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujrat Titans Face On Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings - Check Head-to-Head Stats And More
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are set to face off in the 5th match of IPL 2025. This season, Punjab Kings have introduced Shreyas Iyer as their new captain, while Gujarat Titans will be led by the young and dynamic Shubman Gill. Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, let’s take a look at their head-to-head record.
Trending Photos
Gujarat Titans made a dream debut in the IPL, winning their maiden title in 2022 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Since then, they have established themselves as a formidable side in the tournament. On the other hand, despite being one of the original IPL teams, Punjab Kings are yet to lift the trophy, often struggling with consistency. However, with a fresh leadership change in Shreyas Iyer, PBKS will be eager to turn their fortunes around in IPL 2025.
GT vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record
Since Gujarat Titans’ debut in 2022, they have faced Punjab Kings five times in the IPL. GT holds a slight edge with three victories, while PBKS has won twice. These encounters have often been nail-biting, with results frequently decided in the final moments.
GT vs PBKS Match Results Over the Years
April 8, 2022 – GT won by 6 wickets
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings met for the first time in IPL 2022, where PBKS set a target of 190 runs. GT chased it down in dramatic fashion, thanks to a match-winning blitz by Rahul Tewatia, securing the win in the final over.
May 3, 2022 – PBKS won by 8 wickets
Kagiso Rabada’s brilliant spell restricted Gujarat Titans to just 143/8. Punjab Kings then chased down the target comfortably in 16 overs, leveling their head-to-head record.
April 13, 2023 – GT won by 6 wickets
A well-paced knock from Shubman Gill anchored GT’s successful run chase, as they once again overcame PBKS in a close contest.
April 4, 2024 – PBKS won by 3 wickets
In a last-over thriller, Punjab Kings successfully chased a daunting target of 200 runs, winning with just one ball to spare in GT’s home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
April 21, 2024 – GT won by 3 wickets
Another intense finish saw GT emerge victorious in a high-pressure final over, thanks to Rahul Tewatia’s quickfire knock, sealing a thrilling 3-wicket win.
Upcoming Fixture: GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025
The next encounter between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings is set to take place on March 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Both teams will be eager to add another victory to their record, making this an exciting contest for IPL fans.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv