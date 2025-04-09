GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 23st 730 PM 9th April
GT vs RR IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.
The high-stakes 23rd match of IPL 2025 promises fireworks as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This encounter isn't just a clash of two in-form teams—it’s a rematch of the IPL 2022 final, adding a historical edge to what’s already shaping up to be a thrilling contest. With GT vs RR Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, and fantasy tips being searched heavily, fantasy cricket enthusiasts have their eyes set on this marquee battle.
Gujarat Titans: Bowlers Delivering, Batters in Cruise Mode
The Gujarat Titans have shown remarkable consistency since their narrow defeat in the season opener against Punjab Kings. They’re on a three-match winning streak and currently sit second on the points table. Despite losing Kagiso Rabada to personal commitments and injury concerns around Glenn Phillips and Gerald Coetzee, GT have adapted swiftly.
Their bowling unit, led by a fiery Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay and supported ably by Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore in the middle overs, has been a revelation. Their ability to apply pressure at both ends of the innings has been crucial.
On the batting front, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have laid solid platforms. Interestingly, the middle order hasn’t been tested much—highlighted by the success of the tactical move to promote Washington Sundar to No. 4 in the previous game, which turned out to be a masterstroke.
Rajasthan Royals: Building Momentum After Shaky Start
The Rajasthan Royals, after a slow start to their campaign, have bounced back strongly with back-to-back wins. Their last outing in Mullanpur showcased a cohesive unit firing on all cylinders. Jofra Archer’s return to rhythm has added bite to their pace attack, while the batting unit—led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Nitish Rana—has started finding its groove.
RR’s strength lies in their balanced lineup and versatility. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana bring a spin threat that could be pivotal in the second innings, especially if the pitch slows down.
GT vs RR Pitch Report: Batting Paradise with a Twist
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has earned a reputation as a batting haven. However, early movement for pacers in the first innings and the slowing surface later on give both bowlers and batters something to work with. Historically, teams chasing have enjoyed a slight edge, winning 20 out of 37 matches at this venue.
GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tips: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
Captain Picks:
Jos Buttler – Set to face his former franchise, Buttler's big-match temperament makes him a top pick.
Sanju Samson – Leading from the front, his consistency makes him a reliable option.
Vice-Captain Picks:
Rashid Khan – A match-winner with the ball and handy with the bat.
Jofra Archer – Back in form and lethal with the new ball.
Dream11 Prediction: Top Fantasy XI for GT vs RR, Match 23
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C)
Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer
All-Rounders: Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Jofra Archer (VC), Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj
Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans:
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna / Ishant Sharma
Rajasthan Royals:
Sanju Samson (wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya / Tushar Deshpande
