GT vs RR FREE Live Streaming Details when and where to watch ipl 2025 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 23rd Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile APPs online

As the Indian Premier League 2025 hits its stride, all eyes are on the blockbuster 23rd match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), set to unfold at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9. With two in-form teams stacked with firepower, this clash is set to be a key decider in the early race for playoff spots. Adding to the excitement is the huge interest in GT vs RR free live streaming details, as fans across India and beyond prepare to tune in.

When and where is the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match happening?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Wednesday, April 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action begins at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. This prime-time slot has become synonymous with high-octane drama and nail-biting finishes in IPL, making it a perfect stage for two power-packed squads.

How can you watch GT vs RR live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can catch the GT vs RR IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network, which holds the exclusive TV broadcast rights for IPL 2025. The match will be aired across multiple regional language feeds, including:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

This multilingual broadcast ensures that fans from every part of India can enjoy the contest in their preferred language.

What are the best apps for GT vs RR IPL 2025 live streaming?

For those looking to stream the match online, the JioHotstar app and website offer GT vs RR live streaming in high quality. However, viewers will now need a subscription to access live IPL matches. You can claim a 90-day subscription by purchasing a Jio SIM and recharging with a plan of Rs 299 or more. While previous seasons offered free streaming, IPL 2025 now marks the return of a premium subscription model for mobile viewers.

Why is this clash crucial for both GT and RR?

The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, come into this match riding high on momentum. After a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and back-to-back triumphs against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, GT is looking to cement its place in the top tier of the points table. Playing at home, they'll aim for their second win in Ahmedabad and will rely on their power-packed bowling attack and top-order consistency.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, bounced back brilliantly after a rocky start. Impressive wins over Chennai Super Kings and SRH have breathed life into their campaign. With Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson finding rhythm, RR looks poised for a hat-trick of victories. A win here could boost their net run rate and strengthen their quest for a second IPL title.

How to follow GT vs RR live if you're outside India?

For fans in the US, the Willow TV network will provide live telecast, while Sky Sports is expected to air the match in the UK. Streaming platforms in those regions like ESPN+ (US) and NOW (UK) might also carry the game, but viewers are advised to check local listings for confirmation.