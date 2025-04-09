GT vs RR - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Shubman’s Gujarat Face Off Against Sanju’s Rajasthan- Check Stats And More

Gujarat Titans (GT) made a dream debut in the IPL, winning their maiden title in 2022 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Since then, they have established themselves as a formidable force in the tournament. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals made history by winning the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy, but they have not lifted the trophy since.

Head-to-Head

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faced each other 6 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gujarat Titans holds an advantage with 5 wins out of 6, while Rajasthan Royals secured 1 victory. Rajasthan Royals have never won their home match against the Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals faced off three times during the 2022 season. Gujarat Titans asserted their dominance by winning all three encounters, including the IPL 2022 final, where they clinched the title with a convincing 7-wicket victory.

IPL 2023: The teams met twice in IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals broke the streak by securing their first-ever win against Gujarat Titans in the first clash. However, GT bounced back in the second encounter to maintain their overall edge in the rivalry.

IPL 2024: In their only meeting so far in IPL 2024, held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur (RR’s home ground), Gujarat Titans once again showcased their dominance and secured their fifth victory over the Royals.



Stats, GT vs RR

Most Runs: Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for GT with 246 runs, while Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for RR against GT with 230 runs.

Most Wickets: Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker for GT with 7 wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 6 wickets.



With such a rich history and intense battles, the GT vs RR rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.