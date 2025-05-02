GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 51st Match
GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here's a detailed fantasy guide with top Dream11 picks, match preview, pitch report, probable playing XIs, and best captain & vice-captain choices for today’s game.
The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 delivered a pulsating contest between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With both sides eyeing crucial points to boost their playoff hopes, the clash unfolded as a high-stakes thriller packed with standout performances, fantasy cricket value, and moments that could define their seasons.
Gujarat Titans Surge Back With Conviction
After a disappointing loss in their previous outing, Gujarat Titans bounced back in style, registering a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by Shubman Gill’s composed 72 off 45 balls, GT chased down a competitive target with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare. Gill anchored the innings brilliantly while Sai Sudharsan, the current IPL 2025 leading run-scorer, chipped in with a crucial 41, reaffirming his status as a Dream11 fantasy cricket goldmine.
Earlier, GT’s bowlers set the tone. Rashid Khan delivered a masterclass in spin bowling, scalping 3 wickets for just 24 runs, stifling SRH’s momentum through the middle overs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna offered pace and precision up front, accounting for the dangerous Travis Head and Ishan Kishan cheaply.
SRH’s Top-Order Falters Despite Klaasen's Firefight
For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the script was all too familiar. Despite a valiant 61* from Heinrich Klaasen, their fragile top-order once again crumbled under pressure. Abhishek Sharma, a popular Dream11 pick thanks to his century against PBKS earlier in the season, fell for just 11, while Travis Head and Nitish Reddy could not convert starts into impactful scores.
Captain Pat Cummins tried to spark a late recovery with a quickfire 22 but GT’s bowling depth ensured SRH were restricted to a below-par 158. With just three wins in ten games, SRH’s playoff hopes now hinge on a miracle.
GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Highlights
Top Dream11 Picks:
Shubman Gill (GT) – 72 runs | Game-changer with the bat, ideal for captaincy
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 41 runs | Consistent performer, safe vice-captain choice
Rashid Khan (GT) – 3 wickets | Crucial impact bowler with fantasy haul
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 61* runs | Lone warrior, must-have wicketkeeper pick
Best Fantasy Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:
Captain: Sai Sudharsan – Currently the most reliable run-scorer of IPL 2025
Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan – High wicket-taking potential on Ahmedabad pitch
Pitch Report: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
As expected, the Narendra Modi Stadium offered a balanced surface. Pacers found early movement while spinners dominated the middle overs. The average score hovered around 170, making chasing a wise option—something GT capitalized on perfectly.
Fantasy Tip: Prioritize spin bowlers and technically sound top-order batsmen for Dream11 in matches at this venue.
Injury Updates & Team News
No new injury concerns were reported for either side ahead of the match. Both teams fielded their strongest available XIs. Keep an eye on the official toss update and playing XI confirmation before locking in your Dream11 today match IPL 2025 team.
