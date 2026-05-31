GT's IPL 2026 final preparations hit by thunderstorm, Gill's side forced to travel a day before big clash - A historic first in IPL

With less than 24 hours to go before the IPL 2026 final, Gujarat Titans found themselves in an unusual situation as stormy weather disrupted their travel plans, delaying their arrival in Ahmedabad significantly. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Shubman Gill-led side was scheduled to fly out of Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon via a charter flight, but heavy rain across north-western India, particularly centred around Punjab, threw those plans into disarray, grounding several flights in the process.

Airport authorities were unable to issue take-off clearance amid the adverse weather conditions, meaning the Titans were only expected to land in Ahmedabad after 10 PM on Saturday, May 30. Upon landing, the squad still faced an additional 30-minute road journey to their hotel in Gandhinagar, further eating into their already limited preparation time.

Unprecedented Situation in IPL Final History

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This sequence of events carries a notable historical footnote. It marks the first time in IPL history that a team has been forced to travel to the final's host city just a day before the match itself. The broader reason behind this unprecedented situation traces back to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to spread the playoff fixtures across three different venues this season.

RCB Enjoyed Extra Recovery and Preparation Time

While GT scrambled to reach Ahmedabad, their opponents Royal Challengers Bengaluru had already settled in comfortably. RCB touched down in the city on Wednesday, the day after clinching their spot in the final by defeating GT in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala. The Rajat Patidar-led side made the most of the extra time available, completing two solid training sessions ahead of what will be their second consecutive IPL final appearance.

Patidar was candid about the advantage this afforded his team when speaking to reporters on Saturday.

"Yes, because after Qualifier 1, we got enough time to rest and recover. At the same time, GT are coming straight from Qualifier 2."

He was careful not to overstate it though, adding:

"There is some sort of advantage, but not a huge one because both teams are very good and have played excellent cricket."

GT Banking on Big-Match Experience

Despite the travel disruption, the Gujarat Titans arrive at this stage with considerable big-match experience behind them. This is the third time the franchise has qualified for an IPL final, and fittingly, it will also be the fourth time Ahmedabad has hosted the tournament's summit clash.

GT secured their place in the final in dramatic fashion, beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Mullanpur. Gill was at the heart of it, producing a stunning knock of 104 to guide his side to a successful chase of 215 and set up the blockbuster final against RCB.

Shubman Gill Reveals Secret Behind His Mental Freshness

Ahead of the final, Gill reflected on what keeps him grounded and mentally sharp through the pressures of a long tournament.

"I think preparation is what keeps me mentally fresh, knowing what I need to do the next week, next couple of weeks or in the next series or next tournament, and preparing for that," he said.

"It's about knowing the things that are in my control or knowing the things that I need to do well to be able to succeed, and what we need to do well as a team to be able to succeed is what I think keeps me mentally fit," he added.