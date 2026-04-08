GT captain Shubman Gill under fire after 70 off 45 vs DC in IPL 2026; fans say ‘Statpadding Picasso on flat highways’

The Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a high-scoring masterclass as the Gujarat Titans (GT) posted a formidable 210-4 in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals. While the total appears match-winning on paper, the anchor of the innings, Captain Shubman Gill, has found himself at the center of a polarizing debate regarding modern T20 pacing.

Gill’s Anchored Excellence vs. Modern Tempo

Returning to the side after a brief neck injury scare, Shubman Gill played the role of the primary architect. Gill reached his half-century in 34 deliveries and eventually finished with a well-made 70 off 45 balls, decorated with four boundaries and five towering sixes.

While Gill provided the stability, his strike rate of 155.56 drew mixed reactions. On a flat Delhi deck where the ball was coming onto the bat beautifully, a section of the crowd felt the captain was a bit too cautious during the middle overs. One vocal fan in the stands went viral on social media, claiming that Gill was "still playing 2020 T20 cricket" in an era where 220+ scores have become the benchmark.

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If Statpadding on flat highways is an art then Shubman Gill is Picasso of it.



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The Supporting Cast: Buttler and Sundar Target the Fences

If Gill was the anchor, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar were the engines. Buttler looked back to his destructive best, smashing 52 off just 27 balls. His 60-run partnership with Gill set the tone for the Powerplay, during which GT raced to 68 runs. Buttler’s departure to a Kuldeep Yadav delivery slowed things down briefly, but Sundar ensured the momentum wasn't lost.

Washington Sundar played a vital cameo, scoring 55 off 32 balls at a strike rate of 171.88. His ability to find the gaps during the death overs propelled GT past the 200-mark. Glenn Phillips added a late flourish with an unbeaten 14 off 9 balls, ensuring the Titans finished on a high.

DC Bowlers Struggle Under Pressure

It was a tough day at the office for the Delhi Capitals' bowling unit. Mukesh Kumar, despite picking up two wickets (Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar), was expensive, conceding 55 runs in his four overs. The standout performer for DC was Lungi Ngidi, who showcased exceptional control, finishing with figures of 1-24 at an economy of just 6.00 a rare feat in a 210-run innings.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel struggled to contain the flow of runs in the middle overs, with the GT batters utilizing their feet well to negate the spin. Vipraj Nigam had a forgettable outing, conceding 23 runs in his lone over, including a costly no-ball.

Will 210 Be Enough?

As the players headed for the innings break, the question remained: is 210 enough on a ground known for small boundaries and quick outfields?

"It's all about assessing the conditions... hopefully, we'll put runs on the board," Gill had mentioned at the toss.

While the Titans have a world-class bowling attack featuring Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj, they are up against a DC batting lineup that includes KL Rahul, David Miller, and the explosive Tristan Stubbs. With no dew expected due to the overcast conditions, the second innings promises to be a tactical battle. If GT’s bowlers can't defend 210, the scrutiny on Gill’s 45-ball 70 will only intensify.