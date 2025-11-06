Gujarat Giants Retain Ashleigh Gardner And Beth Mooney Ahead Of WPL 2026 Mega Auction

Following their breakthrough performance in WPL 2025, which saw the Giants qualify for the playoffs for the first time, the franchise has opted to retain the Australian duo of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. The decision underscores Gujarat Giants’ intent to maintain a strong international core while strategically rebuilding a dynamic squad to challenge for the title in the upcoming season.

Embodying the franchise’s values of humility, fearlessness, and purpose, these retentions reflect Gujarat Giants’ ongoing commitment to staying competitive and evolving with the rapidly growing landscape of women’s cricket.

Leadership Comments

Mr Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said:

“With the first-ever mega auction for the WPL, we are entering an exciting new era of women’s cricket. Our goal is to retain a strong and competitive core while creating room to strengthen the squad further around these two exceptional players. We have a clear vision for the team we want to build and are focused on sustaining excellence both on and off the field.”

Head Coach Michael Klinger added:

“We played an exciting brand of cricket last season, and while it’s always tough to part ways with some talented players, that’s part of the league’s evolution. Retaining two world-class players like Gardner and Mooney reflects our playing ethos and ambition. We’re eager to inject fresh energy at the auction and continue building a team capable of going all the way.”

