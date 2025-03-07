Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch GG VS DC Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Live Streaming: The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League 2025 match will be played on Friday, March 7.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Live Streaming: Gujarat Giants will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of the Women's Premier League 2025 (WPL), on Friday, 7 March, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Delhi Capitals are the table toppers and qualified their place in the playoffs while Gujarat Giants came up from the bottom to third place after a commanding 81-run victory over the UP Warriorz.
With the Delhi-based franchise standing at the top of the table gaining 10 points from seven matches, they are likely to finish first. Gujarat Giants on the other hand will look to seal their spot for the playoffs in the ongoing WPL 2025.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 Match Live Streaming Details
When to watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 Match?
Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 Match match be held?
The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League 2025 match will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 Match match start?
The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League 2025 match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
How to watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 Match live on TV?
The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League 2025 match will be aired live on Star Sports network.
How to watch the live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 Match?
Fans can live stream the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 Match on the JioHotstar platform.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025 Full Squads
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nallapureddy Shree Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu.
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik.
