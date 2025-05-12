Gujarat Titans Back On The Field As IPL 2025 Likely To Resume After Ceasefire

After the suspension of the IPL on May 7, the tournament was put on hold for a week. However, with the announcement of a ceasefire, the BCCI is in active discussions with government officials to restart the tournament in the coming days.

On Sunday, May 11, the Gujarat Titans resumed their training sessions, with players putting in over three hours of practice. Shubman Gill, Kagiso Rabada, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mohammed Siraj were among the notable players seen hitting the nets, preparing for the action ahead.

Following the suspension, several overseas players and coaching staff members left India within 24 hours. However, Gujarat Titans were the only team to keep their squad intact, with most of their players and support staff choosing to stay in Ahmedabad to continue training at their home venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In an official update on Sunday, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board would announce the date for the tournament's restart once they consult with all relevant stakeholders and government authorities.

As of now, Gujarat Titans lead the points table with eight wins from 11 matches, tied with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but ahead on net run rate. Their remaining three fixtures include two home games — one against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the other against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — with their third match scheduled away in Delhi against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In the race for the Orange Cap, the Titans' openers, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, are in second and third place, respectively, both having scored over 500 runs so far, with Suryakumar Yadav of the Mumbai Indians (MI) leading the charge. Meanwhile, in the Purple Cap race, Prasidh Krishna of the Gujarat Titans leads the way with 20 wickets.