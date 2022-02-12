Gujarat Titans full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check GT team, auction updates and players list

GT IPL 2022 player list: The Gujarat Titans are one of the two newest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Titans are owned by the CVC Capital Partners group, who won the franchise with a winning bid last year of Rs 5,625 crore – the second-best after the RPSG group, who are the owners of Lucknow Super Giants.

The Titans have appointed former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for the 2022 season and have their home base in Ahmedabad. Apart from Pandya, they have also signed up former Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan from Afghanistan and former Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill.

Former England batsman and Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki has been appointed as the Director of Cricket of the Gujarat Titans. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra is the head coach of the Titans while Gary Kirsten and Ashish Kapoor are batting and spin bowling coach respectively.

The Gujarat Titans have a salary purse of Rs 52 crore remaining for the IPL 2022 mega auction after their 3 signings.

Retained: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction: