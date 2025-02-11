Gujarat Titans Get New Owners: Torrent Group’s Big Move Before IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is no stranger to high-stakes deals, and the latest development is set to reshape the landscape of the tournament. Torrent Group, a powerhouse in the Indian business world, is poised to acquire a majority 67% stake in the Gujarat Titans (GT) from CVC Capital Partners. Pending final approval from the IPL governing council, the new ownership structure will likely take effect from the IPL 2025 season, which kicks off on March 21.

A Franchise That Took the IPL by Storm

Gujarat Titans have had a remarkable journey since their inception in 2021. Purchased by CVC Capital Partners for INR 5625 crore (approximately $750 million), the team wasted no time in making its mark. Under the astute leadership of Hardik Pandya in 2022, they clinched the IPL title in their debut season. The following year, they reached the final, narrowly missing out on back-to-back championships. However, 2024 saw a dip in their performance, as they finished eighth in the points table.

Despite the setback, GT’s legacy remains intact, and with the new ownership stepping in, there is a renewed sense of anticipation surrounding the franchise. Their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium, remains a fortress, boasting the highest seating capacity of any cricket venue worldwide, capable of housing over 100,000 passionate fans.

Torrent Group’s Long-Awaited Cricket Foray

For Torrent Group, this acquisition marks the culmination of years of persistent efforts to enter the IPL ecosystem. The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate previously bid for an IPL franchise in 2021, offering INR 4653 crore for Ahmedabad and INR 4356 crore for Lucknow, but fell short. Their ambitions extended to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023, where they once again faced disappointment in securing a team.

This time, however, the story is different. By taking over Gujarat Titans, Torrent Group has finally realized its long-standing cricketing aspirations. Spearheading this new era for the franchise is Jinal Mehta, son of Torrent’s chairman emeritus Sudhir Mehta, ensuring a seamless transition with a focus on sustained success.

Shubman Gill Leads a Star-Studded Gujarat Titans Squad

As Torrent Group takes the reins, Gujarat Titans remain a formidable unit, led by India’s young batting sensation, Shubman Gill. The team is loaded with match-winners, including Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan, English powerhouse Jos Buttler, and Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj.

Gill’s leadership will be under scrutiny as he looks to guide the Titans back to their dominant ways. The 2025 season presents a golden opportunity for GT to reclaim their status as one of the premier teams in the IPL.