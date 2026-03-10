Gujarat Titans make BIG move, appoint THIS two-time World Cup winner as batting coach for IPL 2026

In a major move to bolster their championship aspirations, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have officially appointed Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden as their new batting coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The announcement, made by the franchise on Tuesday, brings one of cricket's most destructive and experienced batters into the Gujarat Titans' dugout.

Hayden, a two-time ODI World Cup winner (2003 and 2007) with Australia, was renowned for his aggressive opening style, massive power-hitting, and ability to dominate bowlers across formats.

He joins the Titans setup with an illustrious international career and expertise in modern-day T20 batting dynamics and will strengthen the franchise’s support staff as it prepares for the 2026 season.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 predicted Playing XI and Impact Sub for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Matthew Hayden Joins Ashish Nehra & Co.

Matthew Hayden joins a high-profile Gujarat Titans coaching staff led by head coach Ashish Nehra, director of cricket Vikram Solanki, and other assistants including Parthiv Patel.

Commenting on his appointment, Hayden said: "Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That’s the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans."

Vikram Solanki Reacts To Matthew Hayden's Appointment

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, emphasized that Matthew Hayden’s arrival comes at a "pivotal phase" for the team.

After winning the title in their debut 2022 season and finishing as runners-up in 2023, the Titans are looking to reclaim their spot at the summit following a playoff exit in 2025.

"Matthew’s appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey. As a franchise committed to excellence and long-term success, we are constantly focused on strengthening our cricketing ecosystem. His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead," said Solanki in a statement issued by the franchise.

Matthew Hayden's Record For Australia, CSK

Hayden represented Australia in 273 international matches across formats, scoring over 15,000 international runs and playing a pivotal role in multiple ICC tournament victories. His aggressive yet technically robust approach to batting laid early foundations for the evolution of powerplay dominance in white-ball cricket.

The attacking left-handed batter also featured in 32 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings (2008–2010), showcasing a style of play ideally suited to the league’s high-intensity demands.