Gujarat Titans Retained And Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Retain Kagiso Rabada, Release Gerald Coetzee; Check Complete Squad

Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra-led Gujarat Titans management confirmed their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December.

Along with Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans have held on to a strong core of Indian talent. Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore will once again don the GT blue.

The overseas contingent also features a star-studded lineup. New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips, Afghan spin maestro Rashid Khan, England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and the Proteas’ pace engine Kagiso Rabada have all been retained, reinforcing the Titans’ depth across departments.

The 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans Titans have decided to part ways with Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee and others.

List Of Players Retained By Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav.

List Of Players Released By Gujarat Titans

Sherfane Rutherford (traded out), Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Players Traded By GT

West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is set to represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 season following a successful trade from the Gujarat Titans (GT). Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford moved to MI at his existing fee.

GT Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction

12.90 Crore

How Did GT Fare During IPL 2025 Season?

The Gujarat Titans (GT), captained by Shubman Gill and coached by Ashish Nehra, had a strong resurgence in the IPL 2025 season after finishing 8th in 2024. They qualified for the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, securing 3rd place on the points table with 9 wins out of 14 league matches.