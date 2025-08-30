Gujarat Titans Spinner Moves To Puducherry From Haryana For 2025-26 Domestic Season; Check Details

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav has moved to Puducherry for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season. Jayant has been granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by his home Haryana, the team he has represented since his first-class debut in 2011-12.

The Haryana team think-tank has preferred spin allrounders Nishant Sindhu and Rahul Tewatia over him. Jayant had been with the Haryana team since making his first-class debut in 2011-12.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Jayant’s decision comes from his desire to feature in all three formats. Since Haryana’s Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph in 2023-24, he has not been a regular in white-ball cricket, with the team management favouring spin-bowling all-rounders Nishant Sindhu and Rahul Tewatia ahead of him.

Jayant's most recent outing with Haryana came during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he picked up 28 wickets in eight matches. The quarter-final against Mumbai in February was his last for the team, where he claimed three wickets and scored 40 runs across two innings in a 152-run loss.

Over a career spanning more than a decade, the 35-year-old Jayant has picked 265 wickets in 90 first-class matches and scored 2924 runs, with the help of three centuries and 14 fifties. His highest first-class score of 211 came against Karnataka in the 2012/13 season, when he stitched a record 392-run eighth-wicket stand with leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

At Puducherry, Jayant will be one of three professionals alongside Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Puneet Datey and Mumbai wicketkeeper Siddhant Adhatrao. It is also understood that Jayant has been signed as a late replacement by Puducherry for Mumbai batter Armaan Jaffer, nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer.



Jayant Yadav's India And IPL Career

Jayant Yadav last played a Test match for India against Sri Lanka in Mohali in February 2022. Overall, he has played six Tests, picking 16 wickets and scoring 248 runs. He has also featured in two ODIs - one each in 2016 and 2022.

When it comes to IPL, Jayant is currently contracted to Gujarat Titans franchise. Before GT, he has played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Mumbai Indians respectively. He has picked 8 wickets in 20 matches in his IPL career so far.