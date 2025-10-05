GT Star Hits Out At PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says, 'By Taking Trophy Back, Pakistan Team Has Not Won It'

India all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has criticized Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi over the controversial Asia Cup 2025 trophy incident, emphasizing that despite Naqvi running away with the trophy, India remains the true champion. Tewatia stated, “As far as the trophy is concerned, based on what we heard and saw, we did not get the trophy. Our players and management were waiting. We found out that the trophy wasn’t given. The players were made to wait for a long time, and the trophy was taken back. They went to play cricket and won the final. In history, the name of the person who won the final is often recorded, regardless of whether the trophy was awarded or not.”

He added, “They did not give us the trophy. That’s their headache. India won the final. By taking the trophy back, the Pakistan team has not won it.” The Indian team celebrated their victory without the trophy after Naqvi took it back to his hotel, while the Indian side's spirits remained high.

ALSO READ - India's ODI Squad Vs Australia 2025: Rohit Sharma Removed As Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested, Shreyas Iyer Rewarded, Check Full Squad

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Controversy

The controversy arose as Mohsin Naqvi, who is Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB chief, refused to hand over the trophy to India after the final, feeling he "looked like a cartoon” waiting during the presentation ceremony. Despite this, India won all their matches against Pakistan in the tournament, led by Suryakumar Yadav, and did not lose a single game in the T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Naqvi’s actions were widely condemned as unprofessional and unsportsmanlike. Reportedly, he is set to receive the Shaheen Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal for what the government termed a "principled and courageous stance," though many view it as a tantrum that did not change the fact that India are the rightful champions.

Show Goes On

Meanwhile, the Indian team has moved on, starting their home season strongly with a big win over the West Indies and climbing to third place in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. The Pakistan team, management, and PCB are reportedly still in turmoil following the trophy drama.

This incident also reflects on the tense India-Pakistan cricket relations, with the Men in Blue refusing handshakes during the tournament and the final's toss, underscoring ongoing political strain