Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, set up IPL 2026 final clash against RCB

Riding on fine knocks from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals rode on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sparkling yet mature 96, Ravindra Jadeja’s attacking 45, and Donovan Ferreira’s whirlwind 38 not out to post 214/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Shubman slammed an impressive century (104 off 53) while Sudharsan hit a fifty (58 off 32) as Gujarat Titans chased down the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand to reach the final of the IPL 2026 season.

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The 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will now face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

More to follow...