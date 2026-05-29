Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051429https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/gujarat-titans-thrash-rajasthan-royals-by-7-wickets-set-up-ipl-2026-final-clash-against-rcb-3051429.html
NewsCricketGujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, set up IPL 2026 final clash against RCB
GUJARAT TITANS

Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, set up IPL 2026 final clash against RCB

Shubman slammed an impressive century (104 off 53) while Sudharsan hit a fifty (58 off 32) as Gujarat Titans chased down the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand to beat reach the final of the IPL 2026 season.

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 11:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, set up IPL 2026 final clash against RCBPic credit: BCCI/IPL

Riding on fine knocks from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals rode on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sparkling yet mature 96, Ravindra Jadeja’s attacking 45, and Donovan Ferreira’s whirlwind 38 not out to post 214/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Shubman slammed an impressive century (104 off 53) while Sudharsan hit a fifty (58 off 32) as Gujarat Titans chased down the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand to reach the final of the IPL 2026 season.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will now face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

More to follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

monthly horoscope
Scorpio June 2026 monthly horoscope: Support will ensure positive experience
monthly horoscope
Libra June 2026 monthly horoscope: Digestion-related concerns may arise
monthly horoscope
Virgo June 2026 monthly horoscope: Balance unexpected expenses and obligations
China
India rejects Chinese remarks on QUAD, says group focuses on people's welfare
Kajal Khatun
Newly-wed woman, 22, found dead in Jharkhand; husband and in-laws absconding
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record vs Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
Strait of Hormuz
India diversifying oil imports beyond Gulf region: Top official
Strait of Hormuz
How India is getting its ships via Strait of Hormuz - Govt Explains | WATCH
Pune illicit liquor deaths
Aaditya Thackeray slams Maharashtra law and order over illicit liquor deaths
ITR-2 filing
ITR-2 filing open for AY 2026-27: What you need to know before you start