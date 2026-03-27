'Gully-level league?', PSL 2026 slammed after embarrassing ‘pink ball’ chaos

The Pakistan Super League 2026 started with people watching after a strange incident happened with a pink ball during Lahore Qalandars big win over Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore. The ball, which usually changes color during the game suddenly turned pink making the umpires replace it. This raised questions about the games conditions, equipment quality and the leagues standards.

The tournament is already being played without spectators due to issues outside the game. This incident made people criticize the PSLs organization and image.

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So what exactly happened in the PSL 2026 game?

During Lahore Qalandars turn to bat at Gaddafi Stadium the white ball slowly turned pink. The change was easy to see after the ball was used times. The umpires checked it. Replaced it around the 15th over.

Some possible reasons for the color change:

* The dye from Hyderabad Kingsmens maroon jerseys might have caused the color change.

* Bowlers might have used their jerseys to shine the ball making the color change happen faster.

* Dew and ground conditions might have played a role. Its unlikely they were the main reason.

This is unusual in cricket, where the ball must meet strict rules.

The games result was that Lahore Qalandars played better. They scored 199 runs. Lost 6 wickets in 20 overs. Hyderabad Kingsmen scored 130 runs. Lost all their wickets. Lahore Qalandars won by 69 runs.

Some key players were:

* Fakhar Zaman, who scored 53 runs and played a game.

* Haseebullah Khan, who scored 40 runs.

* Sikandar Raza, who scored 24 runs quickly.

Hyderabad Kingsmen struggled throughout the game. Never gained momentum.

Why the "ball" incident is important

This incident is not a funny moment. It raises concerns:

1. The quality of the equipment. Leagues like the PSL are expected to have standards for their equipment. A ball changing color during a game suggests equipment problems.

2. The leagues credibility. The PSL competes with leagues like the IPL and BBL. Incidents like this make people question the leagues credibility, those watching from other countries.

3. The games image on television. With no spectators and limited playing locations it's crucial that the game looks good on TV. Incidents like this make the game look bad.

The PSL 2026 is already under pressure. The games are being played without spectators the tournament was reduced from six locations to two and the opening ceremony was cancelled. The fuel crisis is also affecting travel and game organization.

Peoples reactions on media: from jokes to strong criticism

Fans reacted quickly on the internet:

Some fans joked about the "first-ever pink-ball T20".

Others made fun of the jerseys and the league.

Some people called the tournament "gully-level cricket".

Initially people joked about it. The underlying sentiment is that people are becoming increasingly skeptical, about the PSLs professionalism this season.