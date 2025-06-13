Gunther Reclaims World Heavyweight Championship, Sends Bold Message To WWE Locker Room: ‘They Must Knock On My Door’

The Ring General has returned to his throne. Gunther is once again the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and he’s not interested in waiting around for challengers. After defeating Jey Uso in a brutal match on the June 9 episode of Monday Night Raw, Gunther issued a powerful message to the locker room: if anyone wants the gold, they better come and earn it.

The Return of a Ruthless Champion

Gunther’s victory came just 51 days after he lost the title at WrestleMania 41, making his win one of the fastest recaptures in recent WWE history. The Austrian powerhouse defeated fan-favorite Jey Uso via technical submission, a decisive end to a main event that had fans on their feet.

Speaking on Raw Recap after the match, Gunther exuded confidence. “I don’t chase anyone,” he said. “They knock on my door. I am the prize, and this championship is once again where it belongs.”

Message to Seth Rollins and Other Contenders

While many fans expected Gunther to call out a future opponent, especially Money in the Bank contract holder Seth Rollins, the champion had a different message altogether. He criticized Rollins for being “nowhere to be seen” during his first title reign and made it clear that he doesn’t fear anyone.

“I’m not intimidated. I’m not waiting. I’m taking everything, and I’m going to get rich while doing it,” Gunther declared.

Rollins, who holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, is widely speculated to be Gunther’s next big challenger. The tension between the two has been simmering for weeks, with Gunther’s pointed comments likely to ignite a full-blown feud in the lead-up to Money in the Bank 2025.

What’s Next?

Gunther’s words have shaken the WWE landscape. Rather than issuing a traditional open challenge, he’s put the onus on the locker room to step up. “It’s up to everybody else to knock on my door and prove themselves,” he said. “I’m not running from anyone. But they better come correct."