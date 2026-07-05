/Gurnoor Brar claims ten-wicket haul as India A thrash Sri Lanka A by 10 wickets

He anchored a crucial 70-run stand with Anjala Bandara to briefly delay the inevitable. But Brar returned for his second spell to break the partnership, dismissing both set batsmen in quick succession to leave the hosts reeling at 141/06. Brar later wiped out the tail to claim his maiden six-for, while off-spinner Saransh Jain chipped in with two scalps to bowl out Sri Lanka A for 209.