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Gurnoor Brar claims ten-wicket haul as India A thrash Sri Lanka A by 10 wickets

Gurnoor Brar dismantled the Sri Lanka A batting line-up to register career-best match figures of 10-145 - backing up his four-wicket haul in the first innings with a lethal six-wicket burst in the second essay.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Gurnoor Brar claims ten-wicket haul as India A thrash Sri Lanka A by 10 wickets
Image Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

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