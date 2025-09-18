Guyana Amazon Warriors Down Saint Lucia Kings By 14 Runs To Reach CPL 2025 Final

CPL 2025: Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) booked their berth in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 final with a 14-run win over Saint Lucia Kings in Qualifier 1 at Providence Stadium on Sunday night. The victory was set up by disciplined bowling, with left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie producing a match-winning spell.

Warriors Post Competitive Total Despite Collapse

Put in to bat first after losing the toss, the Warriors made a solid start. Ben McDermott (34 off 27) and Shai Hope (32 off 29) stitched a steady stand to build early momentum. Quentin Sampson (17 off 17) added some quick runs, smashing two big sixes to lift the scoring rate.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, the middle-order stumbled badly as Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, and Hassan Khan departed cheaply. At one stage, Guyana looked in danger of being restricted well below par. But the lower order came to the rescue. Romario Shepherd played a blistering cameo of 21 off just 8 deliveries, including two sixes, while Dwaine Pretorius chipped in with 17 off 8. Their late fireworks carried the Warriors to a respectable 157 all out in 19.5 overs.

For Saint Lucia, Tabraiz Shamsi impressed with 3/33, while David Wiese (2/14) and Alzarri Joseph (2/34) delivered key breakthroughs.

Kings Stumble Early in Chase

Chasing 158, the Kings had a disastrous start. Openers Tim Seifert (1) and Johnson Charles (1) fell cheaply, before Tim David (0) and Aaron Jones (10) followed quickly, leaving the Kings in deep trouble at 46/5.

Pierre’s Counterattack and Mills’ Support

Amid the collapse, Khary Pierre staged a remarkable fightback. The all-rounder smashed 50 off just 29 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours to keep the chase alive. Later, Tymal Mills added late drama with a fiery 30 off 18 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six.

Despite their resistance, the Kings were bowled out for 143 in 19.1 overs, falling 14 runs short of the target.

Motie Shines With the Ball

Gudakesh Motie was the standout performer, delivering a stunning 4/30 to dismantle the Kings’ batting order. His ability to pick crucial wickets under pressure turned the match in Guyana’s favor. Imran Tahir (2/22) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/24) provided vital support, ensuring the Kings never fully recovered.

For his decisive spell, Motie was named Player of the Match.

With this victory, Guyana Amazon Warriors stormed into the CPL 2025 final. Saint Lucia Kings, however, remain in the hunt as they will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 for another shot at making the final.