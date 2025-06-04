‘Had To Hold Back Tears’: Virat Kohli Reflects On Winning IPL With AB de Villiers And Chris Gayle

During a heartfelt conversation on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Virat Kohli opened up about the emotional significance of RCB’s historic IPL victory, with franchise legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle by his side. “What made this moment even more special was having AB right there near the boundary in the final overs. I told him, ‘I’m about to break down, it’s overwhelming.’ I had to fight back tears in those last three balls, only he knows what that feels like. Sharing this achievement with AB and Chris means the world to me. I spent my peak years playing alongside them. We gave it our all, came close many times, and had such a powerful squad, but never managed to clinch the title. That lingering pain never fades because we put everything into this team. That’s why this win feels so much bigger, standing beside those two legends. This trophy belongs to them just as much as it belongs to me. When they come back to Bengaluru, the love the fans show them is incredible, it’s a reflection of the dedication and passion they gave to this franchise. They truly deserve this victory as much as I do.”

Kohli also praised the entire team’s role in securing the championship. “The spirit in the dressing room this year was extraordinary. Even AB said he felt something special about this group. Players like Jitesh, Rajat, Mayank, guys who emerged from nowhere, and Devdutt stepped up brilliantly. There was determination, a quiet confidence in their eyes. They were hungry for this title. Our bowling attack was exceptional. Honestly, I don’t think RCB has ever fought their way back in a tournament quite like this, with the ball. Our bowlers truly carried us to victory. Every player fulfilled their role perfectly. Krunal Pandya’s bowling spell will be remembered for ages, bowling under immense pressure as a finger spinner, and picking up those two vital wickets was remarkable. This win was the result of a complete team effort.”