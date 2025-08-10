‘Hailed As The World’s Greatest, Now Criticised’: Ex-India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Backs Jasprit Bumrah Amid Workload Criticism

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has expressed his disappointment over the criticism aimed at Jasprit Bumrah for playing only three Tests during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Arun defended the Indian pace spearhead, stating that the backlash is unwarranted, especially considering Bumrah's recent performances and injury history.

During India’s tour of England, Bumrah was pre-scheduled to feature in only three out of the five Tests, a move made to carefully manage his workload and avoid the risk of injury. Despite his limited appearances, Bumrah delivered commendable performances claiming 14 wickets at an average of 26, including two five-wicket hauls. However, some former players and fans criticized him, particularly noting that India didn’t win any of the Tests he played in.

Amidst the growing noise, Bharat Arun has stepped in to clarify the reasoning behind Bumrah's restricted participation and to defend the fast bowler's commitment.

“It’s not picking and choosing. Just a few months back he was hailed as the world’s greatest fast bowler in Australia and now, he is being criticised unfairly. Did he underperform in the three Tests? Two fifers he took. Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense. Not for the world to fall to temptation and say play him as this Test is crucial,” Arun told Indian Express.

Back Injury History Justifies Rotation

This isn’t the first time Bumrah’s workload has been in the spotlight. In the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the 31-year-old bowled an exhaustive 151.2 overs across five Tests, picking up 32 wickets. However, the intense workload took a toll on his body during the final Test in Sydney, Bumrah had to leave the field mid-spell due to a back injury. India eventually lost the series 1-3, and Bumrah’s injury sidelined him from the Champions Trophy and the initial matches of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

‘So sad to hear this stuff’: Arun’s Emotional Response

Reacting to the criticism over Bumrah’s restricted appearances in England, Arun reiterated the seriousness of the pacer's back issues and urged people to be more understanding.

“It’s so sad to hear about this stuff against Bumrah. He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever. No, this is far more serious stuff on his back now.

“His body is like that now. We have to be careful and understand how hard this entire effort is and such a great feat for him to do what he is doing – playing for India through all this,” Arun added.

What’s Next for Bumrah?

Reports suggest that Jasprit Bumrah may not be part of the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2025, which precedes India’s two-match home Test series against the West Indies. Given his injury history and recent return from surgery, selectors are likely to prioritize his fitness over short-term gains