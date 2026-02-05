'Hands tied by government': Pakistan captain defers to Govt on India clash Boycott, urges focus on other matches

The diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan has permeated the captains' pre-tournament press conferences, revealing a stark contrast in preparation. While Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has essentially conceded that the marquee February 15 clash is unlikely to happen due to state orders, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that his team is moving forward with their travel plans exactly as scheduled.

Salman Agha: "Hands Tied" by Government Mandate

During the captains' media session on Thursday, Salman Ali Agha remained steadfast in his position that the decision to play India lies entirely outside the team's jurisdiction. Despite being repeatedly questioned about the potential for a last-minute change, Agha emphasized that the players are simply following the instructions of the Pakistani government.

“The India game is not in our control. It was the government’s decision, and again, if we have to play them in the semi-final or the final, we have to go back to them and act on their advice. It's the government's decision, and we respect that and whatever they are going to say, we’ll do it,” Agha stated.

Facing a possible eight-day gap in their schedule if the Colombo fixture is forfeited, Agha urged the media to stop focusing on the political standoff and instead look at their remaining Group A fixtures against the Netherlands, the USA, and Namibia.

“We are playing three other games, and we are very excited about that. Yeah, we lost to the USA in the last World Cup, but that's history now. It's a new World Cup, a new team, and a new combination, and we are very excited about that,” Agha added, referencing Pakistan's shocking upset loss to the Americans two years ago.

Suryakumar Yadav: "We Haven't Refused to Play"

Across the aisle, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was clear in his messaging: India is ready to fulfill its obligations. He clarified that any cancellation of the match would be a unilateral move by Pakistan, as the Indian team has already finalized its logistical arrangements for the trip to Sri Lanka.

“Humne manaa nahi kiya hai khelne. Unhone mana kiya hai. Hamara flights booked hai Colombo ke liye (We haven’t refused to play against Pakistan. They have refused)," Suryakumar stated.

He further detailed a rigorous itinerary that prioritizes cricketing preparation over the surrounding political noise. “Pehle hum yahan khelenge, phir Delhi jaayenge, phir wahaan se Colombo jaayenge (First we will play in Mumbai, then head to Delhi and then travel to Colombo). I feel their decision isn’t in my control," Yadav added.

Contrasting Preparations and Leadership Styles

Pakistan enters the tournament with fresh momentum after a 3:0 home series sweep against Australia, with Agha taking over the leadership reins from Babar Azam. This marks Agha's first World Cup as captain, and he expressed a desire to create an environment where his players can thrive despite the external distractions.

“It's my first World Cup as a captain, and I'm very excited about that. And yeah, I don't know how to describe myself as a captain. Let the people do it, I just want to lead from the front and try to make as much as I can for my players and take the best out of them and give them an environment where they can play their best,” the Pakistan captain pointed out.

Meanwhile, India remains focused on maintaining their dominance in the rivalry, having won seven out of eight T20 World Cup meetings against Pakistan. While Agha focuses on a "new combination," Suryakumar’s India is operating with a "business as usual" approach, waiting to see if their opponents will actually show up at the Event Centre in Colombo on February 15.