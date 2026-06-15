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'Hanuman ji is great': Deepti Sharma credits divine blessings after sensational five-wicket haul against Pakistan

Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket spell helped India stage a strong comeback against Pakistan in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener after early pressure in the chase. She credited calm dressing room discussions and team belief for shifting momentum in India’s favour.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
'Hanuman ji is great': Deepti Sharma credits divine blessings after sensational five-wicket haul against Pakistan
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ BCCI Women)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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