/'Hanuman ji is great': Deepti Sharma credits divine blessings after sensational five-wicket haul against Pakistan

Deepti fittingly ended the innings by taking the last two wickets, achieving her first T20 World Cup five-for. She acknowledged the crowd's support and noted the partnership that set the stage for India's win. "Yeah, it's an amazing crowd here, and a lot of people are supporting the Indian team today. That’s what we want in every game; let’s keep coming and supporting us," she said. "I especially wanted to mention Smriti and Harry Di’s partnership. From there, we gained the momentum."