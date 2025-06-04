Advertisement
BEN STOKES BIRTHDAY 2025

Happy Birthday Ben Stokes: All You Need To Know About Modern-Day All-Round Giant

On his birthday, Ben Stokes is celebrated not just for his remarkable numbers but for his game-changing moments and leadership that have defined a generation of English cricket. From World Cup heroics to Ashes miracles, and now as a transformative captain, Stokes continues to embody the modern-day all-rounder, gritty, fearless, and irreplaceable.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 07:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: X

As Ben Stokes celebrates his birthday, the cricketing world pays tribute to one of the finest all-rounders of the modern era. Known for his fierce competitiveness, unmatched resilience, and ability to change games with both bat and ball, Stokes has carved a legendary career that continues to inspire cricket fans across the globe.

The Rise of a Match-Winner

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, and raised in Cumbria, England, Stokes made his international debut in 2011. It didn’t take long for him to make an impact. His raw aggression, ability to swing the ball, and powerful strokeplay quickly made him an integral part of the English setup.

The 2019 World Cup: A Legacy Sealed

No review of Stokes’ career is complete without mentioning the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final. With England on the brink of defeat, Stokes produced one of the most iconic innings in cricket history, guiding England to their first-ever World Cup title at Lord’s. His unbeaten 84 in the final, followed by a composed showing in the Super Over, remains etched in cricketing folklore.

Ashes Heroics

In the same year, Stokes delivered another unforgettable performance in the Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes, scoring a miraculous 135* in a record-breaking fourth-innings chase. It was a masterclass in defiance, stamina, and shot selection, an innings that secured his place among the greatest match-winners in Test cricket.

Captaincy & Comebacks

Stokes was handed the England Test captaincy in 2022 during a turbulent period for the team. Under his leadership, England embraced the attacking ‘Bazball’ philosophy, producing aggressive, exciting cricket. With head coach Brendon McCullum, Stokes led England to series wins, revitalizing the team’s fortunes and mindset.

Despite battling injuries and taking a short break from the game due to mental health reasons, Stokes’ determination and character have always shone through. His return to ODI cricket ahead of the 2023 World Cup was another testament to his unwavering commitment to England’s cause.

A Complete Cricketer

With over 6,000 Test runs, 3,000 ODI runs, and 300+ international wickets, Ben Stokes’ stats back up his greatness. But numbers alone don’t capture the moments—those match-saving innings, clutch spells, and his iconic fielding efforts.

Off the Field

Stokes has also shown immense courage off the field, openly discussing mental health and taking time away when needed. His candidness has paved the way for more open conversations in professional sport. 

