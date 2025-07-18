Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2933565https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/happy-birthday-carlos-brathwaite-relive-his-iconic-2016-t20-world-cup-winning-moment-watch-2933565.html
NewsCricket
CARLOS BRATHWAITE

Happy Birthday, Carlos Brathwaite; Relive His Iconic 2016 T20 World Cup Winning Moment - WATCH

Carlos Brathwaite celebrates his 37th birthday today. Let’s relive his iconic 2016 T20 World Cup-winning moment.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday, Carlos Brathwaite; Relive His Iconic 2016 T20 World Cup Winning Moment - WATCH Image Credit: X

Carlos Brathwaite, the man who gifted the West Indies one of their most iconic T20 victories, celebrates his 37th birthday today. On this special occasion, cricket fans around the globe are revisiting the unforgettable moment when he single-handedly scripted a miraculous win in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup final.

The scene was Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The West Indies were chasing 156 against England in the final. With 19 runs needed off the last over, all eyes were on Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels at the crease. Ben Stokes had the ball in hand. What followed next became a part of cricketing folklore.

WATCH THE ICONIC FINISH HERE: 

"Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!"

These were the immortal words of commentator Ian Bishop as Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes off the first four balls of the final over, sealing the title in jaw-dropping fashion. Brathwaite finished unbeaten on 34 off just 10 balls, delivering West Indies their second T20 World Cup trophy.

The image of him dropping to his knees in celebration remains iconic. His power-hitting and composure under pressure turned him into an overnight hero and etched his name in the West Indies’ cricketing legacy forever.

Though Brathwaite’s career since then hasn't always reached those same heights, his 2016 final performance ensured he would always be remembered as a T20 legend. Today, on his 37th birthday, cricket lovers continue to celebrate not just the man but the magical moment he gave to the sport.

Happy Birthday, Carlos Brathwaite, a true game-changer!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK