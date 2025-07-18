Happy Birthday, Carlos Brathwaite; Relive His Iconic 2016 T20 World Cup Winning Moment - WATCH

Carlos Brathwaite, the man who gifted the West Indies one of their most iconic T20 victories, celebrates his 37th birthday today. On this special occasion, cricket fans around the globe are revisiting the unforgettable moment when he single-handedly scripted a miraculous win in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup final.

The scene was Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The West Indies were chasing 156 against England in the final. With 19 runs needed off the last over, all eyes were on Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels at the crease. Ben Stokes had the ball in hand. What followed next became a part of cricketing folklore.

WATCH THE ICONIC FINISH HERE:

#OnThisDay in 2016...



6_,6_,6_,6_!



'CARLOS BRATHWAITE! CARLOS BRATHWAITE! REMEMBER THE NAME! History for the West Indies! _ pic.twitter.com/dXN7QENvK5 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) April 3, 2019

"Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!"

These were the immortal words of commentator Ian Bishop as Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes off the first four balls of the final over, sealing the title in jaw-dropping fashion. Brathwaite finished unbeaten on 34 off just 10 balls, delivering West Indies their second T20 World Cup trophy.

The image of him dropping to his knees in celebration remains iconic. His power-hitting and composure under pressure turned him into an overnight hero and etched his name in the West Indies’ cricketing legacy forever.

Though Brathwaite’s career since then hasn't always reached those same heights, his 2016 final performance ensured he would always be remembered as a T20 legend. Today, on his 37th birthday, cricket lovers continue to celebrate not just the man but the magical moment he gave to the sport.

Happy Birthday, Carlos Brathwaite, a true game-changer!