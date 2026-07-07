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Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 special records of former India captain that may never be broken

Former captain MS Dhoni, who led India to three ICC titles is celebrating his 45th birthday on Tuesday, July 7. At his 45th birthday, let's take a look at seven remarkable records of Dhoni that may never be broken:

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 special records of former India captain that may never be broken
Image Credit: Pic credit: ICC/IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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