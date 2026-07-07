/Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 7 special records of former India captain that may never be broken

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, affectionately known as 'Captain Cool' or 'Thala', is celebrating his 45th birthday on Tuesday, July 7. After leading India to three ICC titles - ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, Dhoni retired from international cricket nearly six years ago but his presence in the sport remains as influential as ever.
Dhoni, who is arguably cricket’s greatest ever finisher, one of India's most successful captains and a five-time IPL winning skipper, continues to inspire millions with his calm leadership and unmatched legacy.
At his 45th birthday, let's take a look at seven remarkable records of MS Dhoni that may never be broken:
1. Only Captain To Win All Three Major ICC Trophies
This is arguably his most iconic legacy. MS Dhoni is the only captain in cricket history to have lifted every single white-ball ICC trophy.
2007: The inaugural ICC T20 World Cup
2011: The ICC Cricket World Cup (ended with that historic six)
2013: The ICC Champions Trophy
This unique ICC treble underscores his ability to build and lead winning teams across formats. No other skipper has matched this feat. With modern cricket split among multiple captains across different formats, it is highly unlikely another individual will match this clean sweep.
2. Most International Matches as Captain (332)
Leadership takes a massive toll, but Dhoni was built different. He captained India in 332 international matches across all three formats (60 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 72 T20Is). Australia's Ricky Ponting sits second with 324. Given the intense workload and the rise of format-specific captaincy in modern era, this longevity record looks extremely safe.
3. Most IPL Matches Won as Captain
As skipper of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni has the most IPL wins by a captain - 136 victories out of 235+ matches. Close to Dhoni on the list comes Rohit Sharma with 87 wins. Since, Rohit doesn't captain in the IPL now, it is very difficult for anyone to break this record of Dhoni in the cash-rich league.
4. Oldest Captain To Win an IPL Trophy
In 2023, at 42 years and 325 days, Dhoni became the oldest captain to win an IPL title when CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final. The demands of modern T20 cricket make replicating this at such an age highly improbable.
5. Most Matches As Captain In IPL History
MS Dhoni has played as captain in the IPL for a record 235 times, the highest for any cricketer so far. His record of most matches as captain looks safe as the next player with the most matches as skipper in the IPL is Rohit Sharma (158), who is no longer a captain of any team.
6. Most Stumpings in International Cricket (195)
MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast wicket-keeping skills helped him create a record of 195 stumpings across all international formats (123 in ODIs, 38 in Tests, 34 in T20Is). The rarity of wicket-keepers playing all formats extensively in the current era makes this record extremely difficult to break.
7. Most Runs In ODIs At Number 6 Or Lower
Scoring 10,000 runs in ODI cricket is rare enough, but doing it while batting primarily in the lower-middle order is next to impossible. Dhoni scored more than 10,000 ODI runs while slotted at position 6 or lower. His ability to rebuild innings and accelerate in the lower order was a benchmark that is unlikely to be surpassed by any modern lower-order batter.
Overall, Dhoni played 538 international matches, scored 17,266 runs, and effected 829 dismissals as a keeper. He led India to the top of ICC rankings in all formats and delivered countless memorable moments, from the 2011 World Cup-winning six to helicopter shots that thrilled fans worldwide.
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