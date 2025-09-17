Advertisement
Happy Birthday Ravichandran Ashwin: From 2011 World Cup Glory To 765 Wickets - Celebrating India’s Off-Spin Maestro

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s greatest bowling all-rounders, turned 39 on Wednesday. Known for his sharp cricketing brain and relentless consistency, Ashwin has left behind a body of work that few can rival.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy Birthday Ravichandran Ashwin: From 2011 World Cup Glory To 765 Wickets - Celebrating India’s Off-Spin MaestroImage Credit:- X

Test Cricket: Where Ashwin Ruled Supreme

In 106 Test matches, Ashwin has taken 537 wickets at a superb average of 24.00. His best figures of 7/59 underline his ability to dismantle batting line-ups. With 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls, he sits among the finest in history. Globally, he is the eighth-highest wicket-taker, while in India, only Anil Kumble (619) is ahead of him.

Contributions with the Bat

Ashwin’s grit wasn’t restricted to bowling. As a lower-order batter, he scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties. His highest score of 124 reflected his ability to frustrate top-class bowlers and provide India with valuable runs.

Impact in Limited-Overs Cricket

In ODIs, Ashwin featured in 116 matches, taking 156 wickets at 33.20 and scoring 707 runs, including a half-century. He also bagged 72 wickets in 65 T20Is, becoming a trusted option in India’s white-ball setup. Overall, his 765 wickets across formats make him India’s second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble.

Champion on the Global Stage

Ashwin was part of India’s most memorable victories, being a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and playing a key role in the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph. These achievements secured his place in India’s cricketing folklore.

IPL Journey Comes Full Circle

Ashwin’s 17-year IPL career began with Chennai Super Kings and fittingly ended with the same franchise this year. With 201 wickets in 239 matches, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, underlining his dominance in franchise cricket as well.

An Everlasting Legacy

From spinning webs around the best batters to producing crucial runs with the bat, Ashwin has been a complete cricketer. At 39, his journey is celebrated as one of the finest ever by an Indian cricketer, and his impact will inspire generations to come. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

