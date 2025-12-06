Ravindra Jadeja, one of modern India’s biggest match-winners and a true multi-skill cricketer, celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday. From a promising young left-arm spinner who could swing the bat late in the innings, Jadeja has grown into an indispensable player who could easily fit into any international XI, either for his batting or his bowling alone.

Early rise: From U19 hero to national call-up

Jadeja first drew national attention during the 2008 U19 World Cup in Malaysia, where he finished as India’s joint-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in six matches (average: 13.20), helping Virat Kohli’s side lift the title. He quickly gained fame in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals under Shane Warne, contributing 135 runs in nine innings at a solid strike rate of 131.06 — impressive for that era. The following year, he made his India debut in ODIs, scoring a fighting 60* in a losing cause.

Mr. Reliability: Jadeja’s legacy in Test cricket

While he built his reputation as a three-format star, Jadeja’s impact in Test cricket is already enough for a legendary résumé.

89 Tests, 4,095 runs @ 38.27

6 centuries, 27 fifties, HS: 175

348 wickets @ 25.11

15 five-wicket hauls, 3 ten-fors

He is India’s fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, and with fitness still strong, he is on track to reach the rare double of 5,000 Test runs + 400 wickets, placing him among cricket’s greatest all-rounders.

Dominant at home, he has claimed 256 wickets in 53 Tests in India @ 20.95, including 13 five-fers and all three of his 10-wicket match hauls. With the bat, since his maiden Test century, he averages 43.07, a number comparable to several specialist batters.

He has also been a key figure in India’s run to two World Test Championship finals and their unbeaten home Test series streak from 2013–24.

ODI excellence: Consistency and key tournament impact

In ODIs, Jadeja continues to be a vital cog:

206 matches, 2,862 runs @ 32.89 (13 fifties, HS: 87)

231 wickets @ 35.87 (7 four-fers, 2 five-fers)

His biggest moment came in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, where he led the wicket charts with 12 wickets in 5 games @ 12.83 and was named Player of the Match in the final. He repeated title success again in the 2025 edition.

T20I career and World Cup farewell

Jadeja has had a shorter but impactful T20I career:

74 matches, 515 runs @ 21.45

54 wickets @ 29.85

He ended his international T20 journey on a high note by fulfilling his dream of winning the T20 World Cup title in 2024 during what became his farewell campaign.

All-format value and total career contributions

Across formats, Jadeja’s all-round numbers rank among the very best India has produced:

7,472 runs @ 34.27

633 wickets @ 29.44

6 international centuries, 41 fifties

17 five-wicket hauls, 3 ten-wicket hauls

He stands as India’s fifth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

IPL legend, Hall of Fame career in the making

In the IPL, Jadeja has left an unforgettable mark:

254 matches, 3,260 runs, strike rate 130+

170 wickets, including one five-for and three four-fors

Four IPL titles, one with RR (2008) and three with CSK

His impact as a finisher, match-changing spells, and iconic “sword celebration” cement him as a future first-ballot IPL Hall of Famer.