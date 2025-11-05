Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: Celebrating The King Who Conquered Every Format

Virat Kohli isn’t just a cricketer; he’s an era, a mindset, and a movement that transformed Indian cricket forever. Known for his unmatched consistency, aggressive intent, and unshakable passion, Kohli continues to inspire millions across generations.

The Journey of a Legend

Born in Delhi on November 5, 1988, Virat Kohli’s love for cricket started early. After joining the West Delhi Cricket Academy, his raw talent was evident. His moment of reckoning arrived in 2008, when he captained India to victory in the U-19 World Cup, immediately earning a spot in the senior team.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From that point, there was no looking back. Over the next 15 years, Kohli built a career defined by technical brilliance, unmatched intensity, and mental toughness. Whether as a batter or as captain, he brought a winning mindset that reshaped Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli’s Staggering Career Stats

ODI: 305 Matches | 14,255 Runs | Avg 57.71 | 51 Centuries

T20I: 125 Matches | 4,188 Runs | Avg 48.69 | 1 Century

Tests: 123 Matches | 9,230 Runs | Avg 52.21 | 30 Centuries, 7 Double Centuries

IPL: 267 Matches | 8,661 Runs | Avg 39.55 | 8 Centuries

900+ Rating in All Three Formats, A Record Like No Other

Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in history to achieve 900+ ICC rating points in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, an unparalleled feat that defines his all-format brilliance. Between 2016 and 2019, Kohli was in a league of his own. He averaged over 70 in ODIs, led India to historic series wins, and produced iconic performances across the globe. Whether it was chasing down daunting totals or grinding out runs in tough Test conditions, Kohli did it with flair and fire.

Why He’s Called the “Chase Master”

When India chases a target, and Virat Kohli is at the crease, the nation breathes easier. His composure, calculated aggression, and perfect sense of timing make him the most dependable chaser in world cricket. Some of his most memorable chase masterclasses include:

183 vs. Pakistan - Asia Cup 2012, his highest individual score in ODI.

82 vs Australia, Mohali (2016 T20 WC)* - A modern classic under pressure.

122 vs. England - 2017 ODI - Captain's knock in chase

82 vs Australia, 2016 T20 World Cup - his lifetime best chase

His ODI average while chasing stands above 65, the highest ever, a record that justifies his title beyond debate.

A Legacy Beyond Numbers

Beyond centuries and trophies, Kohli’s legacy lies in his discipline, work ethic, and mental strength. He revolutionised the fitness culture in Indian cricket, making athleticism and fielding as crucial as batting technique. As captain, he led India to:

The 2018 Test series win in Australia (India’s first-ever on Aussie soil).

No. 1 ICC Test ranking for five consecutive years.

Multiple overseas wins that elevated India’s stature in world cricket.

Even after stepping down from captaincy, Kohli remains the beating heart of Indian cricket, driven, focused, and unrelenting.

Beyond Cricket: The Human Behind the Hero

Off the field, Virat is known for his humility, philanthropy, and devotion to family. His bond with wife Anushka Sharma often shows the softer, grounded side of the fierce competitor. His Virat Kohli Foundation continues to empower young athletes and support underprivileged children across India.

The King Still Reigns

At 37, Virat Kohli shows no signs of slowing down. His form, intensity, and hunger remain unmatched. Whether in the IPL or international arena, every time he steps on the pitch, the crowd roars louder, and the game feels bigger. He’s not just chasing runs anymore; he’s chasing legacy, purpose, and excellence.

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli. The chase continues, the era lives on.