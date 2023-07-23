Did You Know: Birthday Boy Yuzvendra Chahal Dated This Woman Before Marrying Dhanashree Verma

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal turned 33 on Sunday (July 23). Chahal, who is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, will soon be seen in national colours during the limited-overs series vs West Indies. After the India vs West Indies Tests are over, the two teams will play ODIs from July 27 followed by T20Is from August 3. Chahal alongwith other members of the ODI and T20I squads have already landed in West Indies. That means Chahal will bring his 33th birthday in Barbados, where the first ODI is to be played.

Dhanashree Verma, his wife and a popular YouTube cum Choreographer, may have accompanied Chahal on this tour as she always do. However, in this story, we are going to talk more about the Ex-girlfriend of Chahal. Not many know that the India spinner was in love with another woman before he met Dhanashree. Who was she? Was she an actor cum Instagram Influencer too? Was she also a YouTube? The answer is no.



Chahal reportedly met Dhanashree during a dance class. He used to watch her videos and one day, out of the blue he asked her if she could teach him some dance steps. The friendship bloomed between the two and soon they become a couple and eventually husband-wife. But Chahal had a girlfriend even before Dhanashree. The name of that woman is Tanishka Kapoor. She is neither an actor, YouTuber, dancer, or social media influencer.

Tanishka is an Entrepreneur, who has started her own online business of women's clothing. Tanishka and Yuzvendra were seen as couple. The cricketer used to like and comment on all her pics and vice-versa. One could see that there was something cooking between them. Tanishka and Yuzi were also spotted at many parties and dates. However, one does not know what led to their alleged breakup. Today, both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram and have moved on with their lives without any bitterness.

Today, Chahal is happily married with Dhanashree. They are madly in love with each other, even almost three years after marriage. Dhanashree ensures she plans her work in a way that she gets to travel with her husband on overseas tours to spend as much time with him as possible. Hopefully, this love story continues to blossom the same way.