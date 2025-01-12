Harbhajan Singh Backs THIS Player Over Rishabh Pant For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh reckoned that Sanju Samson should be preferred over Rishabh Pant in India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI will be announcing the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy in the coming days.

According to Harbhajan, Rishabh Pant should be given a rest as he is coming from a long Test season. Sanju Samson had a great stint in his last seven T20Is as he made three centuries. He also smashed a hundred in the last ODI he was a part of against South Africa back in December 2023. As of now, Sanju has played 16 ODIs, where he collected 510 runs at an average of 56.66 with one hundred and three fifties.

"I think one among Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant should be picked. I feel Sanju should be preferred because he had played in South Africa. Rishabh played well in Australia, but it was a long tour, so if he is rested, it's not a big thing," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The former India spinner also backed Axar Patel’s selection over Ravindra Jadeja. He feels that Patel is ready to replace Jadeja.

"I have chosen Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja. I think Axar is ready to fulfil the role that Jadeja has done for so many years," he added.

Axar Patel has been in great form as he made a massive contribution in the T20 World Cup 2024. Patel scored 92 runs from five innings during the T20 World Cup 2024 which includes a knock of 47 (31) in the final. With the ball, the left-arm spinner scalped nine wickets from eight matches. Currently, the Indian team is gearing up to take part in the limited-overs series at home against England starting January 22 in Kolkata. The Indian team will take part in a total of five T20s and three ODIs against England before the Champions Trophy, which will start on February 19.