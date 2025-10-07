Harbhajan Singh Blasts Mohsin Naqvi: Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row Sparks Massive Controversy

The Asia Cup 2025 may have ended with India lifting the trophy, but controversy continues to dominate headlines as former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi over the handling of the winner’s trophy. The final, held in Dubai, saw India defeat Pakistan by five wickets under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, yet the trophy presentation sparked unprecedented tensions.

India Refuses Trophy from ACC Chief

The controversy unfolded when India refused to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister. Naqvi left the venue with the trophy, which remains in the UAE cricket board office, with no immediate plan for handover.

Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s legendary off-spinners, expressed his disbelief over Naqvi’s actions. “I don’t think Naqvi or anyone else is big enough to decide whether the trophy should be awarded or not,” Harbhajan told IANS. He added, “If not today, then tomorrow the trophy will be given, so what’s the point of keeping it aside? We have won it, and the trophy will come to us one day or another.”

Political Overtones in Sports

The Indian team’s decision stemmed from the fact that Naqvi is an active Pakistani minister “openly waging a war” against India, making the presentation politically charged. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has indicated that they will take the matter up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the November meeting.

In contrast, Naqvi’s stance has been praised in Pakistan. Reports confirm that he is set to receive the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in Karachi for his handling of the Asia Cup trophy row. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to attend as the chief guest at the ceremony, although the date remains unannounced.

Harbhajan Singh Criticises Lalit Modi Video Release

Adding fuel to the fire, Harbhajan also criticised former IPL chairman Lalit Modi for releasing a video clip of the infamous “slapgate” incident from IPL 2008 involving him and pacer S. Sreesanth. “Whatever happened was wrong, and I have already apologised. People learn from their mistakes, and if I had enough understanding back then, I wouldn’t have done it,” Harbhajan said.

ACC Expresses Regret; Naqvi Remains Unapologetic

While the ACC has expressed regret over the handling of the trophy, Naqvi has remained steadfast. In a social media post, he stated, “I did nothing wrong, and I did not—and will not—apologise to the BCCI.” The ACC chief further asked the Indian team to personally visit the Dubai office to collect the trophy, prolonging the diplomatic and cricketing standoff.

India’s Unbeaten Asia Cup Triumph

Despite the ongoing controversy, India’s unbeaten campaign in Asia Cup 2025 remains the highlight. The team’s performance under Suryakumar Yadav, including stellar batting displays and tactical acumen, earned them the coveted title. Harbhajan emphasised that winning the tournament is the biggest achievement, far outweighing the ongoing political and ceremonial drama.