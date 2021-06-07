हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh brutally trolled for calling Khalistani terrorist a ‘martyr’, spinner issues apology

Harbhajan had on his Instagram story shared a poster featuring Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and called him a "martyr"

Harbhajan Singh brutally trolled for calling Khalistani terrorist a ‘martyr’, spinner issues apology
Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh (Source: Twitter)

Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Monday (June 7) issued an apology after being trolled on social media over his "tribute" to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The off-spinner had on June 6 on his Instagram story shared a poster featuring Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and called him a "martyr".

Bhajji

Very soon, the cricketer started getting called out on social media and started trending for his post glorifying Bhindranwale.

Today, Harbhajan took to Twitter to apologise and said he had made a mistake by posting in haste a Whatsapp forward he recieved and that he does not support anything which is anti-India.

"I just wish to clarify and apologise for an Instagram post yesterday. It was a WhatsApp forward that I posted in haste without even realising the content used and what it signified or stood for. That was my mistake I accept and at no stage, do I subscribe to the views on that post or support the people whose pictures were carried."

"I am a Sikh who will fight for India and not against India. This is my unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of my nation. In fact any anti-national group against my people, I do not support and never will. I have given my blood and sweat for this country for 20 years and will never ever support anything that is Anti India," he added.

June 6 marked the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar in which Bhindranwale was killed inside the Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple.

The mission of Operation Blue Star, carried out between June 1-10, 1984, was to capture Bhindranwale and his followers from the buildings of the Golden Temple.

Harbhajan was last seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the suspended IPL 2021 edition. He represented the franchise in three matches before the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Harbhajan SinghIPL 2021KKRTeam India
Next
Story

IPL: When former MI opener Sanath Jayasuriya allegedly leaked his ex-girlfriend’s sex tape to take revenge

Must Watch

PT11M16S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Aditi Tyagi, June 07, 2021