Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the much-awaited clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on February 23. The marquee clash between the arch-rivals is set to break viewership records.

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has called the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash as an "overhyped" affair. The 44-year-old said that the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 could be a "one-sided" game due to the inconsistency of the Pakistan cricket team.

Notably, Pakistan performed poorly in the recently concluded Tri-Nation Series against New Zealand and South Africa. Pakistan lost to New Zealand twice - first in the league stage and then in the final in their backyard as the matches were played in Lahore and Karachi - two of the three venues of the Champions trophy.

Pakistan's only win came against South Africa chasing 353 in Karachi earlier this week.

"The match between India and Pakistan is overhyped because there is nothing in it. India are a very solid side while Pakistan recently lost to New Zealand at home. Pakistan are a very inconsistent team and if you look at the stats of both teams' players, you will get a clear picture," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The former spinner highlighted the struggle of their star batter Babar Azam in the Tri-Nation Series and called the Mohammad Rizwan-led side "inexperienced".

"I feel stats are made out of those matches which were played before and no one can predict the future. But as a prediction, I feel there is a lot of difference in both teams. The Indian team is looking mature while Pakistan are looking like an inexperienced side. They only have Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and in bowling too, they are not in form," Harbhajan said.

"Their main batter - Babar's average against India is 31 while Rizwan's average against India is 25. Fakhar Zaman, who is the only opener in their side, has an average of 46 against India which is good. He has the ability to take the game away from you and he is a proper batter on their side," he added.

Harbhajan also spoke about captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and KL Rahul's recent form in the ODIs.

"Whereas India are a very strong side as Rohit, Gill and Axar Patel are in form. Kohli also scored a half-century (in the third ODI against England) but he is not in his peak form. I feel he will score runs in the Champions Trophy. KL Rahul is also having a good form. In bowling too, they're also in good form," he said.

Ahead of their first match of Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on February 19, Harbhajan claimed Pakistan will face a heavy defeat against Blackcaps as they suffered in the recent Tri-Nation Series.

"New Zealand will again hammer Pakistan in the opening match of the tournament. They have understood how to tackle Pakistan. I feel the match between India and Pakistan will be a one-sided affair as India are very much ahead of Pakistan," he said.