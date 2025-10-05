Harbhajan Singh Confident Shubman Gill Will Carry Forward India’s ODI Torch After Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed confidence that newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill will carry forward the legacy of India’s great leaders, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others who have guided the team with distinction.

The BCCI’s Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed on Saturday that he personally informed Rohit Sharma about the management’s decision to hand over the ODI captaincy reins to Shubman Gill. The 26-year-old will begin his captaincy journey with a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

A Proud Moment for Punjab

Having already taken charge as India’s Test captain after Rohit’s anticipated retirement from the format, Gill led India impressively in England, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 754 runs and helping India draw the five-match series 2-2.

Harbhajan Singh, celebrating Gill’s rise, said in a video message, “Many congratulations to Shubman Gill. Being from Punjab myself, it’s a proud moment to see a player from our state leading India in both Tests and ODIs. I hope he continues the great legacy left by Virat and Rohit in the 50-over format, just like he has done in Tests. There are huge expectations from him, and I am confident he will do well in Australia.”

Gill’s Vision: Eyes Set on 2027 World Cup

As India prepares for around 20 ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup, Gill aims to lead from the front and build a strong, balanced unit.

“It’s the biggest honour to lead your country, especially in ODIs. We have about 20 matches before the World Cup in South Africa, and our main goal is to be fully ready and lift that trophy,” Gill said in a video shared by the BCCI.

He added, “Every game we play will help us prepare better. We want to have a great season leading up to the World Cup and hopefully make the country proud by winning it.”

With support from legends like Harbhajan and the trust of Indian selectors, Gill now steps into one of the most challenging yet inspiring roles in world cricket, continuing the captaincy legacy of India’s modern greats.