Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Harbhajan Singh hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls him an 'unbelievable' talent ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

Harbhajan Singh hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls him an 'unbelievable' talent ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

Speaking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid rise, Harbhajan said modern cricket has become more accepting of players who back their natural instincts instead of playing conservatively.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 09:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls him an 'unbelievable' talent ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Harbhajan Singh hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calls him an 'unbelievable' talent ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is
Harbhajan Singh2 min ago
2
Other Mommy17 min ago
3
US Iran conflict21 min ago
4
Karnataka CM28 min ago
5
Anurag Jain41 min ago