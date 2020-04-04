Harbhajan Singh lauds Sikh man for giving food to poor woman amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

While India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown in order to combat the threat of the deadly coronavirus, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has taken to his social media account and posted a video of a sikh man providing food to a poor elderly woman during this difficult time.

Sharing the video of the man giving food to the needy on his Twitter handle, the 39-year-old cricketer lauded the person for his act of humanity while adding that India could win this war against the novel virus by working as a team.

"Jeonda reh mere veer.. Dua hai waheguru agge aise nek bandhe jeondhe wasdhe rehen.. Dhan guru Nanak Meher kari sab te (God bless you my brother.. I pray to god that the people like him stay fit and healthy..May god bless everyone)... together we can win this war against corona virus #carona #humainty #respect," he wrote.

Besides this, Harbhajan also thanked doctors, nurses and all medical help workers for working selflessly day and night in order to fight the COVID-19.

"Yes we are indebted to you foreverdoctors,nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one whose out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey," he wrote.

Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors,nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one whose out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey pic.twitter.com/x4lh4SQKY9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 4, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh posted a video of some policemen sharing their food with a needy.

"It's heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these police men. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind," he tweeted along with the video.

It’s heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these police men. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind pic.twitter.com/etjBv459Xb — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 4, 2020

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Yuvraj, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

The Prime Minister also asked the citizens to switch off their lights at 9pm for nine minutes and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc to show appreciation to those fighting against the novel coronavirus.