The two stalwarts of Indian cricket MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh have played a lot of cricket together for the Men in Blue. Both Dhoni and Harbhajan were part of the Indian team that lifted the world cups in 2007 and 2011. In IPL, Harbhajan has represented Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni. While Dhoni still plays for CSK in the IPL, Harbhajan has become a renowned commentator.

Recently, Harbhajan Singh caught up with MS Dhoni at a function and the video went viral on social media. In the video, Dhoni was spotted pulling a chair for Harbhajan, the duo treating each other with kindness.

After the video went viral, fans were in shock as earlier, Harbhajan Singh commented that he had not spoken to MS Dhoni in over 10 years.

Harbhajan on sm against Dhoni-

Harbhajan on sm against Dhoni-

Harbhajan in front of Dhoni- February 14, 2025

"No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his," Harbhajan said in a conversation with CricketNext.

“I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion. I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to,” he added.

After Dhoni became captain of the Indian team, his aim was to build a team for the future, and as a result, players who were not that suitable were eliminated from the team, including Harbhajan Singh. After the 2011 World Cup, Harbhajan played only 10 ODIs, six T20Is, and eight more Tests.