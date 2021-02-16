Harbhajan Singh nails the 'mundu' look as shoot resumes for his debut movie

Harbhajan Singh is ready to greet his fans in a new avatar as the veteran cricketer confirmed on Monday that the final schedule production of his upcoming Tamil movie Friendship has begun.

The 40-year-old shared glimpses of the shoot on his Twitter handle, in which Harbhajan can be seen donning a half-folded mundu, a traditional garment worn around the waist in southern India, with a shiny blue shirt. However, Harbhajan didn't reveal the release date of the movie.

"Friendship Movie Final Schedule Production has taken of in Jet Speed. I am eagerly waiting to meet you al in theaters in a Different Pitch in a New Avatar. This Summer Let's Rock," the cricketer tweeted.

As per a report in NDTV, the film was originally scheduled to release in August last year but it got delayed.

Harbhajan, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, was not retained by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming edition. The off-spinner is listed among the 292 players who will go under the hammer in the mini-auction, scheduled to take place on Thursday in Chennai.

Friendship is comedy movie written and directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Suriya. Besides Harbhajan, the movie will also star Arjun, Losliya and Sathish in the leading roles.