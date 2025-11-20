Harbhajan Singh Opted Out Against Pakistan In July, But Breaks No-Handshake Stance To Greet Shahnawaz Dahani In November T10

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh briefly broke away from the ongoing no-handshake trend between India and Pakistan players when he shared a warm moment with Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani during the Abu Dhabi T10 League on November 19. The exchange took place right after Harbhajan’s team, Aspin Stallions, narrowly lost to Northern Warriors by four runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The handshake and smiles between Harbhajan and Dahani quickly caught widespread attention online, especially because it came during a period when cricketers from both countries have avoided the traditional post-match greeting. The avoidance began after the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, an incident that heightened political tension and consequently affected cricketing interactions. Since then, teams across India’s men’s, women’s and junior levels have consistently skipped handshakes at multiple tournaments.

ALSO READ - Meet 9 Players That Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hypocrisy

Harbhajan himself had previously taken a strong stance. In mid-2025, he, along with former Indian stars Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and the Pathan brothers, pulled out of a World Championship of Legends clash against Pakistan. They cited national sentiment as the reason, and their withdrawal led to India Champions conceding the semifinal.

Wednesday’s brief interaction, however, offered a softer moment amid that backdrop. Dahani, who sealed the Warriors’ win with an excellent spell of two for ten, walked up to Harbhajan following the final delivery. The Stallions captain acknowledged him with a handshake and a brief chat. Earlier in the match, Harbhajan had delivered a tidy over that went for eight runs before being run out for one during the chase.

Reactions on social media reflected a mix of appreciation and criticism, with many highlighting how unusual the gesture felt in the current climate.

About Match

The match itself remained closely contested throughout. Northern Warriors put up 114 for one, and despite late resistance from the Stallions, they finished at 110 for seven. Dahani’s control at the death ensured both the win and the Player of the Match honour. While handshake avoidance has become a familiar sight ever since the Asia Cup fallout; a trend also carried into the Women’s World Cup and the Rising Stars Asia Cup there have been exceptions. One such instance came during the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind on November 16, where teams shared lighter moments and exchanged brief greetings.

Harbhajan and Dahani’s small gesture may not immediately shift the broader pattern, yet it stood out as a reminder that personal respect can surface even amid intense rivalries and strained political realities.