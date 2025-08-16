Harbhajan Singh Picks His Asia Cup 2025 Squad - Includes Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer; Excludes ‘THIS’ Star Player

With the Asia Cup 2025 just weeks away, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed his preferred squad for the tournament. His selection has sparked plenty of discussion, with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill making a comeback into the fold, while some big names face uncertainty.

Gill and Iyer Back in the Mix

Harbhajan strongly backed Shubman Gill to shine in the T20 format, stressing that his ability to accelerate makes him a match-winner. “If Shubman Gill decides to hit, he is no less than anybody else… he bats at a strike rate of 150-160, not just 120,” Harbhajan remarked. Similarly, Shreyas Iyer has been included in his squad, marking a return to India’s T20I setup. The middle-order batter has been on the selectors’ radar for some time and is now tipped to provide stability in the upcoming Asia Cup campaign.

Harbhajan’s India XI Picks

Alongside Gill and Iyer, Harbhajan’s squad features a mix of youth and experience:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma

Middle Order: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Wicketkeeping Options

The former spinner highlighted KL Rahul as a wicketkeeping option, given the uncertainty around Rishabh Pant’s fitness. While Pant’s availability will depend on medical clearance, Rahul’s experience provides a safety net for India.

A Balanced Squad

Harbhajan’s chosen squad blends explosive youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag with seasoned campaigners such as Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. He also placed leadership responsibility on Suryakumar Yadav, praising his fearless batting and aggressive mindset.

Asia Cup 2025 Context

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9 in the UAE. India is the defending champion and will face stiff competition from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. With Gill and Iyer back, India’s batting order looks deeper, but much will depend on how the middle order holds up under pressure.