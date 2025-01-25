Harbhajan Singh Questions Omission Of These Two Stars From India’s Champions Trophy Squad

Harbhajan Singh is unhappy with the selectors after they announced India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI selectors left out Yuzvendra Chahal and as per Harbhajan, they have made a blunder. Ajit Agarkar led selection committee decided to go with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja. Yuzvendra Chahal who has been in the headlines because of his divorce rumour, played for India back during the ODI game in January 2023 against New Zealand.

“Sanju isn't there. Yuzvendra Chahal isn't there, too. You've picked four spinners, two of them are left-armers. You could've included a leg-spinner for variation, too. Chahal is a superb bowler. I don't know what wrong he did, that he doesn't fit in this team,” Harbhajan told Switch.

The 34-year-old spinner has played 72 ODI matches as of now and scalped 121 wickets at an average of 27.13 and an economy of 5.26 with the help of two five-wicket hauls. Chahal was also there in the T20 World Cup 2024 India’s squad but he did not get a chance to feature in playing XI. The Indian team preferred Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav throughout the tournament.

Harbhajan also questioned Sanju Samson’s omission as he has been in brilliant form lately. The Kerala-based batter has scored three centuries in his last six T20I innings. He also scored a century in his last ODI outing against South Africa in December 2023.

“Truly, I feel bad for him. He scores runs but he is dropped. I know you can only select 15, but I feel his batting suits the format. He has an average of 55-56, but he isn't even there as a second wicketkeeper. When we talk about selecting him, people ask, in whose place? Places can be made,” he added.