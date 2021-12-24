Harbhajan Singh retires: 'Always a big brother', heartfelt wishes pour in for Turbanator on Twitter

One of India's most successful bowlers, Harbhajan Singh, officially announced his retirement from all formats of the game after 23 years in professional cricket. Bhajji's fans, former teammates, active and former-cricketers all thanked the 41-year-old from Jalandhar for his contribution to Indian cricket by retweeting his retirement Tweet.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," Harbhajan wrote in a Twitter post on Friday (December 24).

Here's how Twitter reacted on his announcement to retire from all form of the game.

As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. Good luck for the future, @harbhajan_singh! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ynF9Wq1pbK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021

What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of https://t.co/QsMjX5eymD — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2021

Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 24, 2021

A legend of the game and a match winner for our country Thank you @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/JyudeIuKtK — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 24, 2021

Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021

More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/8aNhOYvFDW — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2021

The 41-year-old from Jalandhar turned out in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20s for Team India in his career.