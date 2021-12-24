हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh retires: 'Always a big brother', heartfelt wishes pour in for Turbanator on Twitter

Former teammates, fans and cricketers heartfelt reaction on Twitter to Harbhajan Singh's announcement of retirement.

Harbhajan Singh retires: &#039;Always a big brother&#039;, heartfelt wishes pour in for Turbanator on Twitter
Source: Twitter

One of India's most successful bowlers, Harbhajan Singh, officially announced his retirement from all formats of the game after 23 years in professional cricket. Bhajji's fans, former teammates, active and former-cricketers all thanked the 41-year-old from Jalandhar for his contribution to Indian cricket by retweeting his retirement Tweet.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," Harbhajan wrote in a Twitter post on Friday (December 24).

Here's how Twitter reacted on his announcement to retire from all form of the game.

The 41-year-old from Jalandhar turned out in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20s for Team India in his career.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Harbhajan SinghCricketBCCITeam Indiaindian cricket teamChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersIPLTwitter
Next
Story

Breaking: Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari? KL Rahul speaks on who will play at No 5 in 1st IND vs SA Test

Must Watch

PT7M7S

Zee Top 50: Top 50 news of the day