Harbhajan Singh shares old photo with these two former Pakistan players: Can you name them?

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a picture from younger days when he used to play age-group cricket.

In that photo, he is standing in the middle between the two members of the Pakistani U-19 cricket team.

Harbhajan posted the photo on social media and wrote: "Pehchano to maaane.. U-19 World Cup days 1998/99."

Harbhajan was part of the Indian U-19 squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 1998/99 held in South Africa. India had failed to make it to the final that year but went on to win the next tournament in Sri Lanka, beating the host nation. However, Harbhajan was not part of this squad.

The two former Pakistan players in this photo are: Imran Tahir (to Harbhajan's right) and Hasan Raza (to Harbhajan's left).

The photo has Imran Tahir, who played the age-group cricket for Pakistan but later shifted base to South Africa and mad ehis international debut in Proteas colour. Tahir continues to play league cricket. Harbhajan and Tahir were, in fact, teammated for two seasons at Chennai Super Kings.

Take a look at the photo:

Pehchano to maaane.. U-19 World Cup days 1998/99 pic.twitter.com/2iawM1dSUK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 10, 2021

Bhajji has been posting these lovely photos from the past these days. A week back Bhajji had posted a photo with Ajit Agarkar from yesteryear.