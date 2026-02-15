Pre-IND vs PAK drama peaks as 2011 WC Winner issues ‘Wait and Watch’ warning to this Pakistan player

The verbal warfare between India and Pakistan has reached a boiling point ahead of Sunday's high-voltage T20 World Cup encounter. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has launched a stinging counterattack against Mohammad Amir, issuing a "wait and watch" warning after the Pakistani pacer labeled rising star Abhishek Sharma a "slogger" with poor technical foundations.

The Source of the Conflict

The dispute began when Mohammad Amir, appearing on a Pakistani talk show, gave a blunt assessment of the young Indian opener. Amir suggested that Sharma lacks the ability to defend or judge lines properly and is yet to be tested in challenging overseas conditions. Harbhajan Singh, however, took significant offense to these remarks, categorically rejecting the idea that Sharma is merely a power-hitter.

“Come on, what am I supposed to say to that? He just gets up and says anything. If you call him a slogger, fine, let him smash sixes, but he’s a proper batter who has every shot in the book,” Harbhajan stated during a recent interaction.

Defending the Technical Prowess

Harbhajan emphasized that Sharma possesses a wide array of classical cricketing shots and should not be dismissed as a one-dimensional player. He argued that the southpaw’s ability to find gaps and clear boundaries across the entire ground proves his technical competence.

“He knows exactly where the ball is coming from and plays accordingly. He can go over cover, through point, long-on, long-off, midwicket, he has every shot. After that, you can’t label him just a slogger,” Harbhajan added. He further noted that labeling a top-class batter in such a way is unfair given his recent performances on the global stage.

Avoiding the Drama

While clearly frustrated by the commentary coming from the Pakistan camp, Harbhajan noted that he was intentionally holding back from naming actual sloggers to avoid escalating the tension further.

“If I start naming real sloggers, some people might get offended, but I don’t want to create more drama. Calling anyone just a slogger isn’t fair. Abhishek is a top-class batter who has already proven himself in world cricket,” he remarked.

A Warning for the Big Stage

As the two nations prepare to face off in Colombo, Harbhajan concluded his defense with a pointed message directed at Amir, suggesting that Sharma's performance on the field would be the ultimate response.

“Just wait and watch. If Abhishek stays at the crease, he’ll remind everyone who he is. For the last four or five months, he’s already been in your dreams. If he goes big tomorrow, he’ll be in your dreams for the next six months.”

With Abhishek Sharma confirmed to play by captain Suryakumar Yadav despite his recent illness, the stage is set for a narrative showdown. Harbhajan’s defense adds another layer of intrigue to the match, as fans wait to see if the young opener can turn Amir's "slogger" tag into a match-winning masterclass.